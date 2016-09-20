Washington (CNN) The US has reached the preliminary conclusion that Russian warplanes bombed an aid convoy and warehouse belonging to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, two US officials told CNN.

"All the evidence we have points to that conclusion," one of the officials said.

The aid convoy was hit Monday night in the area of Urum al-Kubra, west of Aleppo, prompting the United Nations to halt its aid operations in Syria.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that around 20 civilians were killed as well as the director of the Red Crescent's Urum al-Kubra branch, Omar Barakat. The aid was intended for eastern Aleppo, where an estimated 250,000 civilians have been short of food, medicine and water.

"Just when we think it cannot get any worse, the power of depravity sinks lower," Ban told world leaders convening at the UN General Assembly annual meeting Tuesday.

Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Pro-government protesters hold pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad, during a rally in Damascus, Syria, on March 18, 2011. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria since 2000, when his father passed away following 30 years in charge. An anti-regime uprising that started in March 2011 has spiraled into civil war. The United Nations estimates more than 220,000 people have been killed. Hide Caption 1 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Hide Caption 2 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, south of Damascus, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations. Hide Caption 3 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens. Hide Caption 4 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey. Hide Caption 5 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Jamal al-Wadi of Daraa speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against al-Assad's regime and establish a democratic system. Hide Caption 6 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Suicide bombs hit two security service bases in Damascus on December 23, 2011, killing at least 44 people and wounding 166. Hide Caption 7 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported at least 55 deaths across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. "Essentially, what (al-Assad's) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control," a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said. Hide Caption 8 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012. Hide Caption 9 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures An injured man gets treated in a Damascus neighborhood on April 3, 2012. Hide Caption 10 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures People gather on May 26, 2012, at a mass burial for victims reportedly killed by Syrian forces in Syria's Houla region. U.N. officials confirmed that more than 100 Syrian civilians were killed , including nearly 50 children. Syria's government denied its troops were behind the bloodbath. Hide Caption 11 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city. Hide Caption 12 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012. Hide Caption 13 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012. Hide Caption 14 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012. Hide Caption 15 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012. Hide Caption 16 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, Turkey fired on Syrian targets and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries. Hide Caption 17 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012. Hide Caption 18 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Relatives of Syrian detainees who were arrested for participating in anti-government protests wait in front of a police building in Damascus on October 24, 2012. The Syrian government said it released 290 prisoners. Hide Caption 19 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Hide Caption 20 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Rebels celebrate next to the remains of a Syrian government fighter jet that was shot down at Daret Ezza, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, on November 28, 2012. Hide Caption 21 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012. Hide Caption 22 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city. Hide Caption 23 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013. Hide Caption 24 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A rebel fighter prepares the wires of a car-mounted camera used to spy on Syrian government forces while his comrade smokes a cigarette in Aleppo's Bab al-Nasr district on January 7, 2013. Hide Caption 25 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013. Hide Caption 26 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013. Hide Caption 27 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013. Hide Caption 28 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A handout image released by the Syrian opposition's Shaam News Network shows people inspecting bodies of children and adults who rebels claim were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces on August 21, 2013. A week later, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry said U.S. intelligence information found that 1,429 people were killed in the chemical weapons attack, including more than 400 children. Al-Assad's government claimed that jihadists fighting with the rebels carried out the chemical weapons attacks to turn global sentiments against it. Hide Caption 29 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures The U.N. Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution. Hide Caption 30 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper. Hide Caption 31 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013. Hide Caption 32 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo's Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013. Hide Caption 33 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, on January 31, 2014. Hide Caption 34 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014. Hide Caption 35 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A U.S. ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria's most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said. Hide Caption 36 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014. Hide Caption 37 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country's presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country's first election after the civil war broke out. Hide Caption 38 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs. Hide Caption 39 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as "Caesar," center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called "Assad's Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy." Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime's brutality, has smuggled more than 50,000 photographs depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report. Hide Caption 40 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief. Hide Caption 41 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Medics tend to a man's injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014. Hide Caption 42 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014. Hide Caption 43 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A man gives medical assistance as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital in Douma on February 2, 2015. Hide Caption 44 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015. Hide Caption 45 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015. Hide Caption 46 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A Syrian boy receives treatment at a local hospital following an alleged chlorine gas attack in the Idlib suburb of Jabal al-Zawia on April 27, 2015. Hide Caption 47 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015. Hide Caption 48 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People's Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS. Hide Caption 49 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A man's body lies in the back of van as people search for the injured after airstrikes allegedly by the Syrian government on a market in a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town on August 31, 2015. Hide Caption 50 of 51 Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015. Hide Caption 51 of 51

President Barack Obama also seemed to reference the besieged aid workers in Syria during his remarks alongside Ban Tuesday: "Those in Syria and elsewhere who risk their lives to deliver aid to people in dire need ... the entire world is in their debt."

Rebels, locked in a vicious civil war with the Syrian government, reportedly hold the area where the convoy was struck. Russia has been helping its close ally President Bashar al-Assad in the fight, though it has said its efforts are focused on attacking terror groups such as ISIS that have flourished during the conflict.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that analysis of video footage from drones of the strike show that militants were following the convoy, according to the Russian state news site TASS.

"It is clearly seen in the video that a terrorists' pickup truck with a towed large-caliber mortar is moving along with the convoy," he said.

The US military, for its part, has been reviewing classified radar, signals and aerial surveillance intelligence.

Based on that and reports from the ground, it has concluded that only Russian warplanes were in position to attack this location when it happened, the official said.

For now, there is no intelligence that specifically indicates Syrian aircraft or helicopters were in the area, though that type of information could later come to light, the official said.

The official added that it appears reports from the ground are accurate that were at least two waves of airstrikes, which is a common Russian military practice. Trucks inside the compound as well as those outside on the road were hit.

But the Obama Administration has not yet fully decided how much of the information regarding the Russians it wants to reveal.

The feeling among officials is that if they say too much, it will expose sensitive military intelligence capabilities to the Russians.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that aid workers had been killed in an "aerial bombardment."

Eighteen of the convoy's 31 trucks were hit, the United Nations said.