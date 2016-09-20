US lauds state sponsor of terrorism ... for fighting terrorism

Story highlights US State Department commends Sudan for counterterror efforts against ISIS and other groups

The State Department designated Sudan a state sponsor of terror in 1993

Washington (CNN) The State Department welcomed Sudan's efforts to counter ISIS and other terrorist groups Tuesday despite the fact that Sudan has been designated a state sponsor of terrorism for more than 20 years.

"The United States welcomes Sudan's recent efforts to increase counterterrorism cooperation with the United States," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"Sudan has taken important steps to counter ISIL and other terrorist groups and has sought to prevent their movement into and through Sudan. Sudan's continued cooperation will bolster international efforts to combat terrorism in the broader region," Kirby added, using the government's preferred acronym for ISIS.

Kirby went on to say that the governments of the US and Sudan would cooperate "on counterterrorism to enhance the security of both our countries," adding that such cooperation would be "subject to and consistent with‎ US law."

The United States welcomes Sudan's recent efforts to increase counterterrorism cooperation with the United States. Read more below. pic.twitter.com/YKyhcNoar1 — State Dept CT Bureau (@StateDeptCT) September 20, 2016

The State Department labeled Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993.

