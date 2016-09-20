Obama outlasts foes at the UN

(CNN) The United Nations General Assembly is one spot in the world where leaders of enemy states share the same stage, if not at exactly the same time. Part of the pageantry of the gathering, which President Barack Obama will address Tuesday, is making sure there are no awkward run-ins between political figures who don't see eye to eye -- or even have official relations -- when they are in close proximity.

Since Obama attended his first UN as president in 2009, several authoritarians, dictators and other undemocratic leaders who have at times vexed America have departed the scene. Here are some of the erstwhile leaders that Obama won't have to worry about during his final UN appearance, and why they're no longer making an appearance at the New York confab.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Former President of Iran

Ahmadinejad frequently sparked controversy in his UN appearances, often criticizing the United States with inflammatory statements. In 2010, he alluded to the idea that the United States government was behind the 9/11 attacks, prompting a walkout by many US allies. President Barack Obama described the claims as "inexcusable," "offensive" and "hateful." In 2013, Hassan Rouhani was elected as Ahmadinejad's presidential successor.

Hugo Chávez, Former President of Venezuela

Read More