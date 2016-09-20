Poll: Trump and Clinton deadlocked in North Carolina

Story highlights Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are statistically tied in North Carolina

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are deadlocked in North Carolina, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The poll from Elon University found Trump leading Clinton by 1 point among likely voters, 44% to 43%, a statistical tie, within the 3.86-point margin of error. Libertarian Gary Johnson drew 6% support, while another 6% said they were undecided.

Clinton and Trump maintain large advantages in North Carolina with key constituencies -- Clinton receives the support of 98% of black voters, while Trump is backed by 65% of white voters. The gender divide is less severe, however, as Clinton leads Trump among women by 6 points while Trump's advantage among men is 10 points.

Majorities said that both Trump and Clinton were worse than typical Republican and Democrat candidates for president, though more were likely to describe Clinton than Trump as "about the same as usual."

The Elon poll also surveyed likely voters on their perceptions of the candidates' health -- a major focus in the presidential race after Clinton was diagnosed with a case of pneumonia two weeks ago. Seventy-seven percent of North Carolina voters said they think Trump is healthy enough to be president, but only 56% said the same about Clinton. Opinions were sharply divided along partisan lines. Additionally, just under half said that both Clinton and Trump had not provided enough medical information.

