(CNN) The mayors of New York City, London and Paris released a joint op-ed Tuesday advocating for refugee resettlement and urging world leaders meeting at the UN this week to respond to a "watershed moment" with "relief and safe haven" for migrants

"In the aftermath of an explosive device going off in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York last weekend, and other attacks in cities throughout the world, we recognize that the security of all our residents is paramount in large, open, democratic societies. But it is wrong to characterize immigrant and refugee communities as radical and dangerous; in our experience, militant violence is vanishingly rare," they wrote.

The mayors also released their op-ed to coincide with the meeting of the United Nations in New York this week, and directly called on those in attendance to provide "an effective response to a growing humanitarian crisis."

