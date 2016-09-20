US forces nearly ready to help Iraq push to retake Mosul

Story highlights The military battle for Mosul could soon begin once the Iraqis make the political decision to proceed

(CNN) US forces will be ready within weeks to help Iraqi forces in their battle to retake Mosul from ISIS, according to Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Our job is to actually help the Iraqis generate the forces and the support necessary for operations in Mosul and we'll be ready for that in October," Dunford told a small group of reporters traveling with him.

"The noose is gradually tightening around Mosul," he added.

The city, Iraq's second-largest, is ISIS' last significant stronghold in the country. It and Syria's Raqqa -- the group's self-declared capital -- are the major targets left for the US-led coalition to take back from its control.

Dunford's statement is the clearest sign from a senior US military official that the military battle for Mosul could soon begin once the Iraqis make the political decision to proceed. It also means the battle for Mosul may be raging during the US presidential election, with US forces facing dangers on the battlefield. Those troops might also be called upon to help begin providing humanitarian aid.

