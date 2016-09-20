Clinton supporters look to drive wedge between Utah Mormons, Trump

Story highlights Some Mormon voters have grown concerned with Donald Trump

Supporters are touting Clinton's values and commitment to religious liberty

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's supporters in the Beehive State have launched Utah Mormons for Hillary, according to a release from the campaign, the latest attempt to court a group of people deeply skeptical of Donald Trump.

Clinton's campaign has sought to draw a wedge between Mormons -- a religious group that makes up about 60% of Utah, according to some estimates -- and Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. Some Mormon voters have grown concerned by Trump's candidacy, citing questions they have about his principles and comments he has made that hint at religious persecution.

The goal, according to David Irvine, a former Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives and a member of the the organization, is to convince people within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to pick Clinton over Trump by touting the former secretary of state's values and commitment to religious liberty.

Since its founding in 1830, Mormons have been persecuted and chased out of a number of areas they tried to settle. Members of the faith, after being expelled from Ohio, Illinois and Missouri, eventually settled in Utah in 1847.

Irvine said in a statement that Trump is "belittling and scapegoating people of other religious and ethnic minorities in the harshest language."

