Fallout after report that George H.W. Bush will vote for Clinton

Story highlights RFK's daughter: 'The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!'

(CNN) Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend is under fire from colleagues on the bipartisan Points of Light Foundation after she revealed on Facebook that former President George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary Clinton.

Townsend, Robert F. Kennedy's daughter and the former Maryland lieutenant governor, met with Bush at the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, during a board meeting for the Points of Light Foundation. She later posted a photo of herself with George H.W. Bush, along with the caption: "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!"

The Bush family is not disputing her characterization of their conversation.

"The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days. He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

But sources with knowledge of the conversation told CNN they were surprised and disappointed that she had publicly shared a private conversation with the former president.

