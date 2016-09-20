2016 race tightens in Florida

Story highlights The campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both targeting Florida

It's living up to its reputation as a perennial swing state

(CNN) Florida -- a perennial swing state -- is living up to its reputation ahead of the November election.

A CNN/ORC poll last week found Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump almost evenly matched.

The survey among likely voters gave Trump 47% to Clinton's 44% -- with a 3.5% margin of error -- wiping out Clinton's bump following the Democratic convention in August. With 50 days until the election, Florida political experts say it's anyone's guess who will come out on top in the Sunshine State.

"So if I had to call it today, it would simply be, flip a coin," says USF Tampa political scientist Susan MacManus, a distinguished professor at the University of South Florida. "We're to the point where anything is possible. This is just one of those kind of elections."

All eyes are on central Florida's I-4 corridor, historically responsible for swinging elections in either direction. The area stretching from Tampa to Daytona Beach is diverse in politics, age, racial make-up and social economics.

Read More