Reality Check: Trump wrong on profiling

Story highlights Trump on Monday called for greater profiling at airports

The TSA insists it conducts behavioral, not racial, profiling

Washington (CNN) During an interview with Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly Monday night, Donald Trump spoke about how American screeners need to profile people in order to spot potential terrorists. Here's a portion of that conversation:

O'Reilly: Now, another thing you said that was very controversial is that you want to profile. You want to profile Arab or Muslim men. How would that work?

Trump: Well, we have no choice. Look, Israel does it. And Israel does it very successfully.

O'Reilly: They do it at the airports. They do it at the airports.

Trump: Well, they do it. They do it. And when they see somebody that they would like to talk to, that they would like to look at, that they would maybe like to open up their satchel and take a look inside, they do it. And they don't like to do it. I don't like to do it. But we have to be -- you know, you have a woman who is 87-year-old in a wheelchair from Sweden and we have to look at her. We have to look at somebody else. It's ridiculous what's going on there.

