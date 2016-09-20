Trump brags about using 'other people's money' amid questions over charity use

Story highlights Trump's comments came amid a report about his charitable foundation

He said Tuesday he loves using "other people's money"

Kenansville, North Carolina (CNN) Donald Trump bragged Tuesday there's "nothing like" using other people's money, hours after a report said he used more than $250,000 from his charitable organization to litigate lawsuits against his business interests.

Trump, while calling for building safe zones in Syria financed by Gulf states, vaunted the benefits of doing business with "OPM."

"It's called OPM. I do it all the time in business. It's called other people's money," Trump said. "There's nothing like doing things with other people's money because it takes the risk -- you get a good chunk out of it and it takes the risk."

His comments came on the heels of a Washington Post report published earlier Tuesday, which called attention to Trump's funneling of contributions from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to charities in order to settle lawsuits against Trump. Trump has only sparsely contributed to his foundation. Instead, the foundation is largely funded by outside donors -- not Trump himself.

Trump did not make those comments in the context of that report on Tuesday.

