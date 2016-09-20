Trump: Black communities in worst shape 'ever, ever, ever'

Story highlights Donald Trump has tried to reach out to black voters

Kenansville, North Carolina (CNN) Donald Trump thinks black communities in the US are "absolutely in the worst shape that they've ever been in before."

Trump made the comment as he rallied supporters here on Tuesday and made his usual "what do you have to lose" pitch to African-American voters -- few of whom attended his rally in this rural part of this battleground state.

"We're going to rebuild our inner cities because our African-American communities are absolutely in the worst shape that they've ever been in before. Ever. Ever. Ever," Trump said to approving nods from the nearly all-white crowd.

"You take a look at the inner cities, you get no education, you get no jobs, you get shot walking down the street. They're worse -- I mean, honestly, places like Afghanistan are safer than some of our inner cities," he continued. "And I think it's resonating."

His comments came despite the fact that African-Americans in the US have faced dramatically worse circumstances throughout history -- from slavery to Jim Crow laws.

