Senator asks DHS for information about NY, Minnesota suspects

The request focused on immigration and travel records

Washington (CNN) The top Republican on the Senate's homeland security committee wants the Department of Homeland Security to hand over its records on the suspects in this weekend's bombings in New York and New Jersey and an unrelated stabbing in Minnesota.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent a letter Tuesday to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for information on Dahir Adan, alleged to have stabbed 10 people in a mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Ahmad Khan Rahami, alleged to have planted improvised explosive devices in New York and New Jersey.

Johnson also asked for information about Rahami's wife, Asia Bibi Rahami, a Pakistani national who has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chairman asked the secretary for the alien files, records of foreign travel, visa applications and citizen applications for the two men and immigration, visa and travel records for Rahami's wife.

