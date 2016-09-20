Story highlights 1 killed in the crash, now under investigation

The crash occurred in Sutter County north of Sacramento

(CNN) One pilot died and another was injured Tuesday when an Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady crashed shortly after takeoff in northern California, the U.S. Air Force said.

The crash occurred about 9:05 a.m. north of Sacramento in Sutter County; TV images showed a brush fire.

The aircraft had been assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Squadron at Beale Air Force Base, east of Marysville, and was on a training mission.

A Unites States Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady crashed shortly after takeoff at approximately 9:05 a.m. today near the... https://t.co/kbjA9snAep — Beale Air Force Base (@9thRW) September 20, 2016

The crash occurred near the Sutter Buttes mountain range.

The pilots ejected from the aircraft. The incident is under investigation.