U-2 crashes in Northern California

(CNN)A U-2 military plane known as the Dragon Lady crashed Tuesday in Northern California, the US Air Force said.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. north of Sacramento in Sutter County, and TV images show a brush fire in the location.
Two pilots ejected, but their condition is unknown.
The aircraft is out of Beale Air Force Base, east of Marysville, California. It is the home of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and houses the U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft.
The location of the crash is near Beale and Yuba City. It is also near the Sutter Buttes.
CNN affiliate KCRA-TV said people told the station's Mike Luery they saw two parachutes carrying people and a third with equipment.
The U-2 Dragon Lady "provides high-altitude, all-weather surveillance and reconnaissance, day or night, in direct support of U.S. and allied forces," according to an Air Force base fact sheet.