U-2 crashes in Northern California

(CNN) A U-2 military plane known as the Dragon Lady crashed Tuesday in Northern California, the US Air Force said.

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. north of Sacramento in Sutter County, and TV images show a brush fire in the location.

We can confirm a U-2 from @9thRW Beale AFB has gone down in Sutter County, CA; 2 pilots have ejected; details to follow when available — USAF Pressdesk (@usafpressdesk) September 20, 2016

Two pilots ejected, but their condition is unknown.

The aircraft is out of Beale Air Force Base, east of Marysville, California. It is the home of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and houses the U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft.

A U-2 Dragon Lady has crashed near the Sutter Butttes @ approximately 9am this morning. 2 Pilots ejected. Updates to come. — Beale Air Force Base (@9thRW) September 20, 2016

The location of the crash is near Beale and Yuba City. It is also near the Sutter Buttes.

Eyewitness tells KCRA3 he saw 3 parachutes following plane crash - 2 with people, 1 with equipment. pic.twitter.com/lX7qARRg3A — Mike Luery (@KCRALuery) September 20, 2016

