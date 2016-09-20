Obama makes last pitch for diplomacy amid tumult at home and abroad

Story highlights President Barack Obama is conducting his final round of UN diplomacy

He'll be tackling a range of thorny problems

New York (CNN) President Barack Obama bids farewell to the United Nations Tuesday with an address meant to recap eight years of efforts to foster peace and security around the globe, despite an often-tumultuous world that stymied his efforts.

His speech is a final opportunity to harness the commanding optics of the stately General Assembly hall to bolster his message 49 days before votes are cast for his replacement, in a race as much a referendum on Obama's record as a choice for his successor.

Obama's address also comes amid fresh reminders of the destabilizing threats he'll leave behind when he departs office in January. Diplomats gathered in New York this week have contended with terror threats at close range, with a blast injuring dozens in Manhattan as the UN convened nearby, as well as a stabbing plot at a mall in Minnesota and a pipe bomb in New Jersey.

In his remarks, Obama hopes to make the case for his bedrock principles of multilateralism and diplomacy, highlighting the places the approach has yielded success: a sweeping climate accord, an arrangement with Iran to curtail its nuclear program and reopening ties to Cuba and Myanmar.

Unavoidable, however, will be the array of places where Obama's approach hasn't yielded the outcomes he projected during his first appearance here in 2009. That includes closing the Guantanamo Bay naval prison, fully withdrawing US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan and negotiating peace between Israel and the Palestinians -- the last a major topic in his first four UN addresses that was entirely absent during last year's speech.

Read More