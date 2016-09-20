First on CNN: Customs agency notified FBI, other agencies about Rahami's overseas travel

(CNN) Customs and Border Protection officers put information about Ahmad Khan Rahami into a shared law enforcement agency database and sent a notice about him after interviewing Rahami at the airport when he returned from a year-long trip to Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2014, a US law enforcement official told CNN Tuesday.

Rahami was flagged for secondary screening when he came back from the trip. It was not the first time Customs and Border Protection agents had pulled him aside for extra scrutiny after traveling to that region.

The official said the information he provided about visiting his family was put into a database that can be accessed by other law enforcement agencies, noting this is routine procedure. Additionally, the official says Customs and Border Protection sent a report about Rahami to the FBI and other agencies in 2014 as someone who investigators should be aware of given his travel and the amount of time spent in areas associated with terrorist groups.

A federal law enforcement official familiar with the information sent to the FBI said Rahami's information was part of a bulletin regarding a "batch" of people who traveled to high-risk areas.

"He was not singled out," the official said.

