Donald Trump's dangerous rush to judgment

Story highlights Errol Louis: New York officials deserve credit for being cautious in their statements on the terror bombing

GOP nominee irresponsibly rushed to respond before the facts were in, he says

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Even as police and FBI investigators were scrambling to gather evidence and track down who set off a bomb in the middle of Manhattan, an unseemly political game was afoot, as conservatives attacked two leading Democrats -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton -- for not immediately speculating that a terrorist bombing had taken place.

As a New Yorker who was in the city on the day of the 1993 and 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center -- on 9/11, I watched in horror from my front door as the towers burned -- I commend local politicians for being cautious, measured, thoughtful, accurate and disciplined about saying only what they know for sure.

That's what New Yorkers expect, and it's the standard all leaders should follow -- including presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has an unhealthy habit of making wild public guesses, congratulating himself if he gets it right and pretending his wrong guesses never happened.

Less than an hour after the Chelsea bombing, with the fate of dozens of wounded innocents still unknown and the cause not yet confirmed, Trump blurted out to a campaign crowd: "I must tell you that just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York and nobody knows exactly what's going on. But boy, we are living in a time—we better get very tough, folks. We better get very, very tough. Just happened. So we'll find out. It's a terrible thing that's going on in our world, and in our country, and we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant. And we're gonna end it. We're gonna end it."

Trump said this before anything was known about the nature, extent or intent of the attack or the fate of the victims. From the standpoint of those of us who frequent the neighborhood near where the bomb went off -- my news channel is located in Chelsea Market -- Trump's statement was worse than useless.