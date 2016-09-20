Story highlights Philip Holloway: Video of fatal shooting of Terrence Crutcher is graphic, violent and difficult to watch

Philip Holloway, a CNN legal analyst, is a criminal defense lawyer who heads his own firm in Cobb County, Georgia. A former prosecutor and adjunct professor of criminal justice, he is former president of the Cobb County Bar Association's criminal law section. Follow him @PhilHollowayEsq. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The video of the fatal shooting of Terrence Crutcher is graphic, violent and difficult to watch. Now that we know he was unarmed and, in hindsight, seemingly not an actual imminent threat, the case appears heartbreaking.

Reaction in the media -- particularly social media -- has been swift, and the actions of Tulsa police Officer Betty Shelby have been widely condemned, with many calling for her immediate arrest on criminal charges and the U.S Justice Department opening its own investigation within hours of the release of patrol car and helicopter video footage of the shooting.

Philip Holloway

But however tempting it might be to jump to conclusions based in part on what we think we know from other shootings, we should pause and reflect on the information we have -- and don't have -- available right now.

First, I want to be clear: I am not defending this shooting. However, I am defending due process. So before the social media world collectively tries and sentences Officer Shelby for murder -- or anything else -- a thorough and complete investigation is in order.

I've practiced law since 1996, and I have maintained my certification as a peace officer since 1989. I train regularly with law enforcement on police use of force and related issues, have taught on the topic and represented officers who have been involved in shootings. I make my living, in one way or another, analyzing police work after-the-fact.

