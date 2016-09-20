Is there any hope left for Syria?

Story highlights If there is any hope for the ceasefire, it will fall to Russia and the US to save it

A ceasefire is vital and any political process requires one

Chris Doyle is the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, a London-based NGO. The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author

(CNN) The blame game started even before the guns fell silent.

What are chances of the ceasefire being re-imposed after this? Slim to razor thin. And even if it's restored, how long would it last? How will aid be delivered into besieged areas such as east Aleppo after this convoy was bombed?

Chris Doyle

Russia may well revert to its original position that it controls the access of aid through Russian checkpoints, something the United Nations rightly objected to on the grounds that aid should be neutral.

It was the Syrian regime that declared the end of the ceasefire, seemingly all too anxious to begin barrel bombing again. So if there is any chance of the ceasefire returning, it will be Russia and the US that will have to work to save it. You shouldn't hold your breath.

