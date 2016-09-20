Story highlights Coin found during archaeological dig south of the Old City of Jerusalem

Researchers say it is made of very high quality 24 carat gold

Jerusalem (CNN) Archaeologists have discovered a gold coin in Jerusalem bearing the face of Nero, the Roman Emperor best known for playing the fiddle while Ancient Rome burned.

The coin was likely struck in 56-57 AD, researchers say. The Romans took control of the city in 63 BC after what became known as the Siege of Jerusalem.

"The coin is exceptional because this is the first time that a coin of this kind has turned up in Jerusalem in a scientific dig," said Shimon Gibson, co-director of the excavation.

"Coins of this type are usually only found in private collections, where we don't have clear evidence as to place of origin."

