Jim Carrey sued over girlfriend's drug overdose

Story highlights Jim Carrey slapped with lawsuit for alleged role in girlfriend's lethal overdose.

Carrey: Lawsuit is a "heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved."

(CNN) The husband of Jim Carrey's former girlfriend has filed a lawsuit against the actor for allegedly supplying prescription drugs that contributed to her fatal overdose.

In September 2015, Cathriona White, a 30-year-old hairstylist and beautician, was found dead in her home in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood in north Los Angeles. At the time of her funeral, White was believed to have committed suicide.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, White's widower Mark Burton alleged Carrey illegally obtained "highly addi[c]tive" drugs under the bogus name Arthur King. After obtaining the prescription drugs, Carrey gave them to White, which played a role in her death, the lawsuit claimed.

According to the lawsuit, the Los Angeles County Coroner eventually ruled that White died due to a lethal overdose of prescription drugs including Ambien, propranolol, and a "massive dose" of Percocet.

White did not have prescriptions for those drugs, Burton said. Upon visiting White's residence, the coroner found drugs that came from pill bottles prescribed to King, Burton's lawyers noted in the lawsuit.

