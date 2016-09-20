Yaya Toure: The $300,000-a-week footballer who doesn't play?

Europe's biggest summer signings
Premier League spending during the European summer transfer window reached £1.165 billion ($1.544 billion) on deadline day, August 31. Brazilian defender David Luiz rejoined Chelsea from Paris St. Germain for a reported fee of £34 million ($44.7 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
Luiz wasn't the only defender Chelsea signed on deadline day, after paying a reported £23 million ($30.5 million) to bring Marcos Alonso to Stamford Bridge from Italian club Fiorentina. It was the sixth consecutive year spending in England's top division has increased, breaking the £1 billion mark for the first time.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Going the other way was Chelsea's Colombia star Juan Cuadrado, who re-signed for Serie A champion Juventus on a three-year loan deal.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Tottenham Hotspur spent a club-record £30 million ($39.75 million) on deadline day to sign France midfielder Moussa Sissoko from relegated Newcastle United.
Europe's biggest summer signings
After failing to challenge for the Premier League title last season, Arsene Wenger was under pressure to further strengthen his squad with high-profile players -- but it took until August 30 for Arsenal to announce the signing of Lucas Perez from Deportivo la Coruna for a reported fee of £17 million ($22 million). The 27-year-old is uncapped by Spain, but scored 17 goals in La Liga last season.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Soon after the Perez deal, Arsenal also confirmed the signing of Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi (pictured right at Euro 2016) from Valencia. The fee was undisclosed but British media reported it to be above £30 million ($39 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
Midfielder Jack Wilshere left Arsenal to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan, after manager Arsene Wenger couldn't guarantee the England international regular first team football.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo signed for Manchester City on August 25, joining former manager Pep Guardiola for a reported fee of £15.3 million ($20 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
He replaced Joe Hart, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola and promptly loaned out to Italian club Torino on August 31.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Europe's biggest summer signings
Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 30, Brazil forward Hulk became the Chinese Super League's most expensive signing, after joining Shanghai SIPG from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for €55.8 million ($60.8 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
Europe's biggest summer signings
It might have been a free transfer, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's July 1 move to Manchester United is one of the biggest deals of the summer window. The free-scoring Swede joined Jose Mourinho after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 6, Mourinho made Henrikh Mkhitaryan his second signing at the club, with Manchester United paying Borussia Dortmund a reported fee of $40 million for the Armenia midfielder.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Mourinho's first acquisition was Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly. On June 8, Manchester United announced the 22-year-old's signing from Spanish team Villarreal for a reported £30 million ($39.2 million) fee.
Europe's biggest summer signings
John Stones didn't play a single minute in England's ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign, but on August 9 the 22-year-old joined Manchester City from Everton for a reported fee of $62.7 million -- which made him the world's second-most expensive defender.
Europe's biggest summer signings
A week earlier, Leroy Sane had become Pep Guardiola's fifth Manchester City signing, joining from Schalke for a reported fee of $49 million. The 20-year-old made one appearance at Euro 2016, as a substitute in Germany's semifinal defeat by France.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 1, Spain forward Nolito became Guardiola's second signing when Manchester City triggered the €18 million ($20 million) release clause in his Celta Vigo contract.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 2, Germany midfielder llkay Gundogan became Guardiola's first City signing, joining for a reported £20 million ($26 million) fee from Borussia Dortmund.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 21, Andre Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia for an initial fee of €35 million ($39 million) after a successful Euro 2016 in which the midfielder helped Portugal win its first international title.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Europe's biggest summer signings
France defender Samuel Umtiti moved to the Spanish champion on July 30, signing a five-year deal after Barca paid French side Lyon €25 million ($27.9 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
Barcelona also completed the €16.5 million ($18.4 million) signing of France international left-back Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain on July 13.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 30, Spanish club Atletico Madrid signed French forward Kevin Gameiro from La Liga rival Sevilla for a reported €32 million ($35.6 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 16, Champions League finalist Atletico also agreed a €25 million ($27.8 million) deal for Benfica's Argentinian midfielder Nicolas Gaitan.
Europe's biggest summer signings
World Cup winner Mario Goetze rejoined Borussia Dortmund on July 21 after an unsuccessful spell with Bayern Munich, which had made him Germany's most expensive player at the time when it paid €37 million for him in 2013.
Europe's biggest summer signings
The next day, Dortmund continued to bolster its squad by signing Andre Schurrle from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg for a reported fee of $33 million.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 16, France midfielder N'Golo Kante was the first star name to be sold from Leicester City's Premier League-winning side, signing for English rival Chelsea in a $42 million deal.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 3, former Juventus and Italy coach Antonio Conte started his Chelsea revolution by signing 22-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from French club Marseille for a reported €40 million ($44.5 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 13, Juventus paid Italian rival Roma €32 million ($35.6 million) for Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 15, Juventus completed the signing of Morocco defender Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan costing €3 million ($3.45 million), with an option to buy for an extra €17 million ($19 million).
Europe's biggest summer signings
Juventus signed Brazilian defender Dani Alves on a free transfer from Barcelona on June 27 after his contract at the Spanish club expired.
Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 21, Real Madrid activated the €30 million ($34 million) buy-back clause for Spain striker Alvaro Morata -- who it had sold to Juventus for €20 million ($22.3 million) in 2014.
Europe's biggest summer signings
Europe's biggest summer signings
Bayern Munich started the big-money moves in May, when the German champion announced a €35 million deal for Benfica's teenage midfielder Renato Sanches, who would help Portugal win Euro 2016.
Europe's biggest summer signings
At the same time, Bayern also revealed it had agreed a deal to buy Germany's World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels for reportedly a similar initial fee from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund.