Story highlights American designer Marc Jacobs was accused of cultural appropriation after sending white models with dreadlocks down the runway

Jacobs believes the social media backlash constituted attack on his freedom of speech and artistic expression

He has issued an apology for "the lack of sensitivity unintentionally expressed by my brevity"

(CNN) "One thing I've learned," says Marc Jacobs with a note of exasperation in his voice, "is that there is no winning on the internet. You can't argue with people online. It is absolutely pointless."

Jacobs is in London at Claridge's ahead of the much anticipated, celebrity-heavy party he is co-hosting with his long-time collaborator and Love magazine founder Katie Grand.

The designer recently sparked controversy when he sent white models down the runway with faux dreadlocks at his Spring-Summer 2017 show. On social media, he was accused of cultural appropriation.

The day after the show, Jacobs commented on a photo on the Marc Jacobs brand's Instagram account, dismissing "all who cry 'cultural appropriation' or whatever nonsense'" as "narrow minded," and claimed not to see color or race.

Designer Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) replies to critics on the Marc Jacobs brand Instagram page

"funny (sic) how you don't criticize women of color for straightening their hair," he wrote, a comment many considered an insensitive false equivalence considering the ongoing politics surrounding women of color -- and black women in particular -- and straight hair.

Marc Jacobs's ignorant gross reply; once again, ppl conflating Whiteness + cultural appropriation with Eurocentric standards forced on PoC. — Trudy (@thetrudz) September 16, 2016

I don't know much re: Marc Jacobs. But how does a fashion & cosmetics designer not see color? Isn't color a key part of fashion/make-up. — deray mckesson (@deray) September 18, 2016

I don't believe Marc Jacobs had a malicious intent with the dreads, but his response was less than stellar, don't police my hair, SIR — bevysmith (@bevysmith) September 17, 2016

marc jacobs has never met a woman of colour with....naturally...straight.......hair.....???? https://t.co/xjnXe28afV — Scaachi (@Scaachi) September 16, 2016

Marc Jacobs thinks black women straightening their hair is cultural appropriation, not a result of centuries of white supremacy. Interesting — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) September 18, 2016