London (CNN) The fashion show, conceived by an Englishman in Paris in the mid-nineteenth century, is being transformed. And so it feels only appropriate that the man leading the charge for a new fashion model, over 120 years after Charles Frederick Worth's death, is also a Brit.

Last February , Christopher Bailey, Chief Creative Officer and CEO of Burberry, announced that come September the fashion house would show a 'seasonless' collection of mens and womenswear fully available for purchase immediately after the show. The six month waiting game would be over. "See now, buy now" had begun.

And so followed a series of similar moves. In New York this season Tom Ford , Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren all showed instantly shoppable collections.

What would Worth make of the change? In his day the upper echelons of Parisian, and then American, society were ushered into private salons four times a year to view his designs.

Neither time nor gender could stop Woolf's story and it seems the same now applies to Bailey.

The format was simple and soon widely adhered to -- the shows would begin with day wear and end with evening wear and, of course, the wedding gown. They were elite, exclusive and it took months for the public to see any of the designs shown behind these tightly closed doors.

Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection British fashion house Burberry showed its latest collection in London's Soho area, in a new venue called Makers House. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection The collection, inspired by Virginia Woolf's novel "Orlando", was worn by male and female models and live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Models walked to the live soundtrack of a 21-piece orchestra that, accompanied by pianist Rosey Chan and vocalists, performed 'Reliquary' -- a score written by British composer Ilan Eshkeri, exclusively for the show. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection The collection was also made available to buyers in-store and online immediately after the show in a new trend coined "see now, buy now". Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Christopher Bailey, Burberry Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: "Tonight's show marked a very special moment for us -- it was the culmination of a series of important changes we made designed to bring our collections closer to our customers." Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection The show kicked off a week of activities at London Fashion Week celebrating British craftsmanship. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Guests were invited to explore an exhibition of artisans and craftspeople -- including saddlers, embroiderers, scentmakers and bookbinders -- that will remain in the space for another week. Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection The collection -- presented across three rooms painted in dusky pinks, greens and yellows -- combined denim, knitwear and pyjama-silk fabrics blending day and night, casual and formal. Ruffle neck shirts looked dreamily to the past while the androgynous casting and styling secured the collection's contemporary edge. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Scroll through to see more looks from the fashion show... Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: Burberry September 2016 collection Hide Caption 20 of 20

