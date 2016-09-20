London (CNN) The fashion show, conceived by an Englishman in Paris in the mid-nineteenth century, is being transformed. And so it feels only appropriate that the man leading the charge for a new fashion model, over 120 years after Charles Frederick Worth's death, is also a Brit.

Last February , Christopher Bailey, Chief Creative Officer and CEO of Burberry, announced that come September the fashion house would show a 'seasonless' collection of mens and womenswear fully available for purchase immediately after the show. The six month waiting game would be over. "See now, buy now" had begun.

And so followed a series of similar moves. In New York this season Tom Ford , Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren all showed instantly shoppable collections.

What would Worth make of the change? In his day the upper echelons of Parisian, and then American, society were ushered into private salons four times a year to view his designs.

Neither time nor gender could stop Woolf's story and it seems the same now applies to Bailey.

The format was simple and soon widely adhered to -- the shows would begin with day wear and end with evening wear and, of course, the wedding gown. They were elite, exclusive and it took months for the public to see any of the designs shown behind these tightly closed doors.

Guests mingle pre-show.

