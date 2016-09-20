Thousands flee fire at refugee camp in Greece

Story highlights The fire was started by refugees at the camp, police say

The blaze followed protests over wait times for asylum applications

(CNN) Around 4,000 people were evacuated from a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Monday evening after a fire ripped through the site.

Half of the refugee camp -- one of the largest in Greece -- was destroyed by the fire, which police and witnesses say was started by some of the people who lived there.

Around 95 unaccompanied children were transferred to the Pikpa reception site nearby, said the UNHCR.

Earlier in the day, around 2,000 refugees staged a protest, calling on authorities to speed up the asylum application process, according to independent volunteer Ihab Abassi, who was on the grounds at the time.

Fighting erupted between some refugees during the rally and some set fire to the site, authorities said. Lesbos police reported nine people were arrested.

"Over 50 UNHCR Refugee Housing Units, accommodating some 800 people, were completely destroyed," United Nations Refugee Agency spokesman William Spindler said in a statement.