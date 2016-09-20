Story highlights Ryan Lochte tells CNN he briefly considered bowing out of the competition after being confronted by protestors during the season premiere

Lochte credits his partner and family for helping him stay in the competition

(CNN) As an Olympic champion, Ryan Lochte is not the kind of man who throws in the towel during a competition. But he admits there was a brief period following his drama-filled "Dancing with the Stars" debut last week when he considered hanging up his ballroom shoes.

"You know, right after the show I wanted to quit because it hurt so bad," Lochte told CNN Monday night. "And having my mom in the stands, watching her go through it, that hurt me. And I wanted to quit."

As shown on Monday's program, Lochte's mother was distraught after two anti-Lochte protestors -- later identified as Barzeen Soroudi and Sam Sotoodeh -- stormed the stage as Lochte and partner Cheryl Burke received their critiques during the show's season premiere.

"I was like, 'You know what? I did something that I've never done. I danced in front of millions and I'm done,'" Lochte remembered.

Ultimately, Burke and his family reminded Lochte that he's "not a quitter," he said, "so I'm still here."

