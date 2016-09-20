Story highlights Singer was scheduled to play Thursday at school's Bass Concert Hall

Law allows licensed handgun owners to carry them at public and private universities

(CNN) Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne has canceled an upcoming show at the University of Texas at Austin to show his "disappointment" with the state's campus carry law.

The folksy rocker was scheduled to perform Thursday at the school's Bass Concert Hall to promote his latest album.

But on Tuesday he announced in a Facebook post that he had canceled the show due to "concerns" over the recently enacted law, which would allow licensed handgun owners to bring concealed firearms into the concert hall.

"I realize this is a controversial issue and there are strong feelings on both sides of it. But no matter how hard I try to understand the rationale for allowing guns on campus or more broadly, the 'concealed carry' law in general, I just cannot in any way support that ideology."

Ray LaMontagne

He's not the only one who feels that way.