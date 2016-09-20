Martha Stewart on working with Snoop Dogg: 'He's a perfectionist'

(CNN) Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg may seem like an unlikely pairing to co-host a TV show, but Stewart told CNN the two go way back.

"We invited him on the [Martha Stewart Show in 2009] and we made brownies. They were delicious," Stewart laughed. "So somebody smart put the two of us together in this new cooking show/talk show format. It's very funny."

The rapper and lifestyle mogul are the hosts of a new VH1 series called "Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party." The weekly show -- which premieres this fall -- will feature Stewart whipping up fabulous meals while she and Snoop host celebrity guests.

Stewart and Snoop shot 10 episodes over five days and she said she was impressed by the d-o-double-g.

"I must say, he's a consummate performer and perfectionist," Stewart said. "Very fun to work with. I have never spent so much time with the rapper community as I did last week. I had a big eye opening experience."