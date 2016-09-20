Story highlights Wasser has an impressive roster of celebrity clients

She is herself divorced

(CNN) Divorce in Hollywood is almost as common as sunshine and paparazzi.

And everyone knows that if you want to come out on top, you hire the best of the best.

Enter attorney Laura Wasser.

Wasser is known as the go-to-divorce lawyer in Tinseltown, and fresh off of representing Johnny Depp in his very conscious uncoupling from Amber Heard, she is now representing Angelina Jolie in her split from Brad Pitt.

In honor of the dozen years Jolie and Pitt have been lined in the headlines (they became the subject of speculation in 2004 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2005), here are 11 other things to know about Wasser beyond her helping Depp get unhitched:

Read More