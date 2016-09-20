Kevin Hart drops first rap single

Story highlights
- Hart had a record deal with Motown
- His first single has two guest rappers
(CNN)Kevin Hart appears to be dead serious about having a career in hip hop.
The comedic actor's rap alter ego Chocolate Droppa has dropped his first single titled "Baller Alert."
The song boasts rhymes by rappers T.I. and Migos.
Hart can be heard talking on the track.
It was announced in August that Hart had been signed to Motown.
"Baller Alert" is the first tune off the planned album "What Now? (The Mixtape)" which is scheduled for release on October 14. The musical project is timed to the debut of Hart's new stand up comedy tour film also titled "What Now?"