George Clooney 'very sorry' to hear of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt divorce

Story highlights George Clooney told CNN he was 'very sorry' to hear the news that friends Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were divorcing.

"That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family," Clooney said.

(CNN) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce may have dominated Tuesday's celebrity news cycle, but the couple's friend George Clooney hadn't heard about their split until told by CNN's Richard Roth.

Asked for his thoughts on the news about the couple while at the United Nations, Clooney responded, "What happened?"

When it was clarified for him that Jolie had filed for divorce, Clooney said, "I didn't know that. Wow."

"I feel very sorry then," he said. "That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family. It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that."

Clooney added, "This is the first I've heard of it."

Read More