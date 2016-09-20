Breaking News

George Clooney 'very sorry' to hear of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt divorce

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 7:52 PM ET, Tue September 20, 2016

(CNN)Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce may have dominated Tuesday's celebrity news cycle, but the couple's friend George Clooney hadn't heard about their split until told by CNN's Richard Roth.

Asked for his thoughts on the news about the couple while at the United Nations, Clooney responded, "What happened?"
    When it was clarified for him that Jolie had filed for divorce, Clooney said, "I didn't know that. Wow."
    "I feel very sorry then," he said. "That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family. It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that."
    Clooney added, "This is the first I've heard of it."
    The actor was at the UN Tuesday attending a roundtable with President Obama on the refugee crisis.
    Clooney and Pitt first became close on the set of "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001.
    Jolie filed for divorce from her husband on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.