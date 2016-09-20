'Designated Survivor' puts Kiefer Sutherland in the White House

(CNN) "Designated Survivor" gives Americans weary of the vitriolic presidential race a Commander in Chief to feel good about. It just takes a massive terrorist attack that wipes out most of the government to get him into office.

Starring Kiefer Sutherland at his square-jawed best, the series opens with Sutherland's Tom Kirkman, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, in the proverbial undisclosed location. He's wearing a hoodie and sipping a beer as he waits for the President to finish his State of the Union address.

Kirkman is the designated survivor, the cabinet secretary who stays away from the speech in the event of just such an emergency. As an added bonus, Kirkman is a loving family man (Natascha McElhone plays his wife) who has just been asked to segue to a largely ceremonial post, suggesting he's perhaps not entirely suited to navigating Washington's shark-infested waters.

In a literal flash, though, everything changes, as Kirkman is whisked off and sworn in after all hell breaks loose. The chaos doesn't end there, as forces within the government are highly skeptical of their new boss, while there's still the matter of sorting out who's responsible for what transpired.

Created by David Guggenheim, "Designated Survivor" owes a strong debt to "Commander in Chief," a 2005 ABC series that dealt with a Vice President being abruptly swept into office -- in that case, becoming the first woman to hold the post. (It was pilloried in conservative circles at the time as an infomercial for Hillary Clinton.)

Read More