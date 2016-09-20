'Bull,' 'Notorious' build courtroom drama around real-life figures

(CNN) One of the quirkier mini-trends in this season's TV lineup are series loosely inspired by actual people, usually played by better-looking actors.

Enter "Bull," a CBS drama drawn from Dr. Phil McGraw's pre-talk-show life as a jury consultant; and "Notorious," an ABC drama derived from defense attorney Mark Geragos and former "Larry King Live" producer Wendy Walker.

Both shows premiere this week, in what are enviable time slots. Starring "NCIS" alumnus Michael Weatherly, "Bull" (as in Dr. Jason Bull) slides into the hour after that CBS hit, and "Notorious" will keep "Scandal's" seat warm while the series premiere is delayed due to star Kerry Washington's pregnancy.

Alas, neither show is particularly deserving of the real estate, and each has a too-familiar feel built around sensational court cases.

Like most of CBS' crime shows, "Bull" comes dressed up with a lot of gee-whiz science, including a 400-factor matrix that the title character and his crack team -- at something called Trial Analysis Corp. -- use to identify juror tendencies and behavior.

