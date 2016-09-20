RIP Brangelina: 2006 - 2016

(CNN) Brangelina is done.

Though the end of this beloved celebrity coupling is a shock to us all , 10 years is an eternity in famous-people relationship time.

On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gathered all of their fans into the living room and explained to them that Mommy and Daddy are getting a divorce. They first announced their love in 2006, were married in 2014, and now it's all over.

In memory of their union, in name and love, let us take a look back at happier times.

2005