RIP Brangelina: 2006 - 2016

(CNN)Brangelina is done.
Though the end of this beloved celebrity coupling is a shock to us all, 10 years is an eternity in famous-people relationship time.
On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gathered all of their fans into the living room and explained to them that Mommy and Daddy are getting a divorce. They first announced their love in 2006, were married in 2014, and now it's all over.
In memory of their union, in name and love, let us take a look back at happier times.
2005
Brangelina -- as both an actual couple and pop-culture phrase -- begins to become a thing. After the pair film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" together (59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Brad Pitt and his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, split up. In March 2005, Aniston files for divorce. Fans are divided into Team Aniston and Team Jolie.
2006
The Brangelina brood grows as Jolie announces she is pregnant with Pitt's child.
2008
Angelina gives birth to twins in March. Add that to their other four kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Pax, and the couple now have enough children to field a regulation basketball team with one sub on the bench.
2010
After years of pristine child-having and movie-making, Jolie and Pitt sue News of the World for reporting the couple had split (they were like, six years too early). The couple wins, proving there is hope for the little guys.
2012
The couple announces their engagement. Everyone is super chill about it.
2013
Jolie undergoes a preventative double mastectomy after learning she carries a gene mutation that increases her risk of breast cancer. Pitt -- and the world -- is supportive. All is well.
2014
Jolie and Pitt are married at Chateau Miraval, France. The affair is later described as an "intimate ceremony," which is code for "small wedding full of very wealthy people."
2015
The duo star in "By the Sea," an artsy romance written by Jolie (34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
2016
Shock. Questions. Tears. Internet breaks. Brangelina is over.