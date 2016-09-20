Breaking News

How many children do Brad and Angelina have?

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Tue September 20, 2016

When we saw this photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie&#39;s brood -- sans father Pitt -- at the Sydney Airport in Australia, we were struck by how much the six Jolie-Pitts have grown. We can remember when ...
Maddox was small enough to fit into this little toy car. The first addition to the Jolie-Pitt family, Maddox was born in Cambodia and adopted by Jolie in 2002, when the actress was still married to Billy Bob Thornton.
In March 2013, a soon-to-be 12-year-old Maddox played soccer with friends in a park.
Zahara Marley was born in Ethiopia and adopted by Jolie in 2005. That same year, Jolie&#39;s eventual fiance, Brad Pitt, petitioned to adopt both Zahara and Maddox.
Zahara, now 8, is old enough to help lead her younger siblings through airports.
In 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed their daughter Shiloh Nouvel, who was born in Namibia. After her arrival, they confirmed to the media that they were focusing on their growing family and didn&#39;t have plans to marry.
Now 7, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has caught the eye of photographers for her independent sense of style. The middle Jolie-Pitt&#39;s preference for short hair has made her &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-beauty/news/shiloh-jolie-pitt-6-looks-all-grown-up-with-new-haircut-2013192&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a regular feature in celebrity magazines&lt;/a&gt;.
Pax Thien was born in Vietnam in 2003, and was adopted into the Jolie-Pitt brood at age 3 in 2007, becoming kid No. 4.
Now 9, Pax was spotted out with his parents and older brother, Maddox, at his dad Pitt&#39;s &quot;World War Z&quot; movie premiere in London on June 2, 2013.
Born in Nice, France in 2008, Vivienne (left) and Knox are the youngest Jolie-Pitts -- for now, anyway. The duo have the distinction of appearing at Cannes before they were even born -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2008/SHOWBIZ/Movies/05/16/bts.cannes.anderson/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their mom famously walked the red carpet of the 2008 film festival&lt;/a&gt; to promote her movie &quot;Kung Fu Panda&quot; while very pregnant.
At 5, Vivienne Marcheline is starting to take after her actress mother and grandmother. The budding star will perform alongside her mother in the 2014 live-action retelling of &quot;Sleeping Beauty,&quot; &quot;Maleficent.&quot;
Now 5, Knox Leon is already a world-traveler. He and his family visited Berlin in the summer before his fifth birthday, and after Labor Day touched down in Australia, where Jolie will reportedly film her next movie, &quot;Unbroken.&quot;
Every so often, all eight Jolie-Pitts are caught on camera, as they were here in 2011 in New Orleans.
Story highlights

  • Jolie and Pitt are parents to six children; three adopted and three biological
  • Two of their children were adopted by Jolie before her relationship with Pitt officially began

(CNN)Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are done. But during their 10 years as a couple, they had four children together, in addition to a son and daughter whom Jolie adopted prior to the relationship. There will probably be a trivia question about this soon, so now is as good a time as any to acquaint yourself with Brangelina's brood.

(In case you were wondering, all of the children all have their parents' hyphenated last name: Jolie-Pitt.)
    1. Maddox Chivan, b. 2001
    Jolie adopted Maddox from Cambodia when he was only a few months old. He and sister Zahara were adopted by Pitt in 2006.
    2. Zahara Marley, b. 2005
    Jolie adopted Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt in Ethiopia when the girl was only six months old. She and brother Maddox were adopted by Pitt in 2006.
    3. Shiloh Nouvel, b. 2006
    Shiloh was Jolie and Pitt's first biological child together.
    4. Pax Thien, b. 2003
    Jolie adopted Pax from Vietnam when he was three months old. Because of local adoption laws, she adopted him as a single parent and Pitt adopted him as his son a year later.
    5. Knox Léon, b. 2008
    Jolie shocked fans when she announced she and Pitt were expecting twins in 2008.
    6. Vivienne Marcheline, b. 2008
    Vivienne shares a middle name with Jolie's mother, who died of ovarian cancer in 2007.