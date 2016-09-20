Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Story highlights Pitt and Jolie met on a movie set

They are the parents of six children

(CNN) One of Hollywood's highest profile marriages is over.

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt, a source familiar with the filing confirmed to CNN.

Already there is speculation that a tabloid-friendly, child-unfriendly custody battle may ensue over their six children. But a source close to them asserted that both sides want a cordial breakup.

"Other than the fame of the people involved, this is like so many other divorces," the source said.

The divorce filing may tell a very different story.