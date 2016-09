South Korea, US to simulate attack on nuclear facility

Story highlights The two countries will simulate attacks on nuclear facilities and sudden missile strikes

The announcement comes after North Korea conducted a nuclear test this month

Seoul (CNN) South Korea and the United States will conduct a mock attack on a nuclear facility next month, an official with the South Korean Defense Department told CNN.

Though the official said the drills are not aimed particularly at North Korea, the announcement comes less than two weeks after North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a nuclear warhead -- its second nuclear test this year and fifth one ever.

The US and South Korea will also simulate what to do in the event of a sudden missile attack.

North Korea's nuclear test prompted a strong rebuke from the international community, with South Korea saying it was "getting ready for the worst case scenario."

Read More