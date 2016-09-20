South Korea, US to simulate attack on nuclear facility

Seoul (CNN) South Korea and the United States will conduct a mock attack on a nuclear facility next month, an official with the South Korean Defense Department told CNN.

The US and South Korea will also simulate what to do in the event of a sudden missile attack.

This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.

This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.

North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.

North Korea's nuclear test prompted a strong rebuke from the international community, with South Korea saying it was "getting ready for the worst case scenario."

The simulation, dubbed joint exercise "Red Flag," will take place in Alaska from October 3 until October 21.

North Korean state media called the South "puppet warmongerers" when reporting the upcoming military drills.

The munitions

In its announcement, South Korea said the nuclear facility attack simulation will take place using a GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition, a kit that converts bombs that normally just free-fall from planes into guided munitions.

A GBU-31(V)3/B 2,000 lb penetrator is loaded into the weapons bay of a USAF B-1B during combat operations over Iraq in 2003.

The weapon system made its debut during NATO's air campaign in the Kosovo conflict and was most recently used in NATO's 2011 Libya campaign, according to the US Air Force.

Another show of force

The US on Wednesday also announced that it conducted its second show of force operation in two weeks in South Korea to send North Korea a message.

"The bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea is ironclad and the strength of that commitment will not be shaken by North Korea's aggressive behavior," said Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, 7th Air Force commander.

A B-1B bomber staged a flyover over at the US Air Force's Osan Air Base, located 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seoul.

"What we are showing today is just one tool we have to choose from a wide array of options," Bergeson said.

The US flew B-1 bombers over Seoul on September 13th in a show of force responding to the recent North Korean nuclear test.