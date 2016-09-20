Breaking News

South Korea, US to simulate attack on nuclear facility

By Jungeun Kim, Paula Hancocks and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 1:09 AM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How fast can a nuke fly?
How fast can a nuke fly?

    JUST WATCHED

    How fast can a nuke fly?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How fast can a nuke fly? 02:27

Story highlights

  • The two countries will simulate attacks on nuclear facilities and sudden missile strikes
  • The announcement comes after North Korea conducted a nuclear test this month

Seoul (CNN)South Korea and the United States will conduct a mock attack on a nuclear facility next month, an official with the South Korean Defense Department told CNN.

Though the official said the drills are not aimed particularly at North Korea, the announcement comes less than two weeks after North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a nuclear warhead -- its second nuclear test this year and fifth one ever.
    The US and South Korea will also simulate what to do in the event of a sudden missile attack.
    Will North Korea's next missile test have a nuclear warhead?
    Images published by North Korean state media purport to show a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/23/asia/north-korea-launches-missile-from-submarine/&quot;&gt;submarine-launched ballistic missile&lt;/a&gt; (SLBM) off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Five days later, South Korea claims the North launched &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/28/asia/north-korea-failed-missile-launch/index.html&quot;&gt;two more missiles on April 28 that failed.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    Images published by North Korean state media purport to show a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Five days later, South Korea claims the North launched two more missiles on April 28 that failed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    In March, 2016, state media says Pyongyang has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/20/asia/north-korea-nuclear-weapons/&quot;&gt;miniaturized nuclear warheads.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    In March, 2016, state media says Pyongyang has miniaturized nuclear warheads.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    On February 9, 2016 South Korea&#39;s Defense Ministry releases images of debris believed to be a part of North Korean rocket, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/09/asia/north-korea-rocket-launch/index.html&quot;&gt;which was launched on February 7. &lt;/a&gt;Pyongyang said it had successfully launched Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong-4 into orbit.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On February 9, 2016 South Korea's Defense Ministry releases images of debris believed to be a part of North Korean rocket, which was launched on February 7. Pyongyang said it had successfully launched Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong-4 into orbit.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    On January 6, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/06/asia/north-korea-hydrogen-bomb-test/&quot;&gt;North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb&lt;/a&gt;. Seismic waves indicate an &quot;artificial earthquake&quot; near Punggye-ri, North Korea&#39;s main nuclear testing site.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On January 6, North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Seismic waves indicate an "artificial earthquake" near Punggye-ri, North Korea's main nuclear testing site.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    On May 9, 2015, North Korea state media reports the country has successfully fired a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/09/asia/north-korea-missiles/&quot;&gt;&quot;cutting-edge&quot; anti-ship missile&lt;/a&gt; from a submarine.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On May 9, 2015, North Korea state media reports the country has successfully fired a "cutting-edge" anti-ship missile from a submarine.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    North Korea test-fired a new &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/09/asia/north-korea-missiles/&quot;&gt;&quot;ultra-precision&quot; intelligent rocket&lt;/a&gt; to be deployed across its navy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on February 7, 2015.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    North Korea test-fired a new "ultra-precision" intelligent rocket to be deployed across its navy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on February 7, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea&#39;s founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    north korea slbm test North Korea warhead 102 north korea rocket debris 090203 nk hydrogen bomb 0106North Korea submarine missile testNorth Korea missiles testnorth korea nuclear test sitenkorea missile dec2012North Korea missileNorth Korea missiles
    North Korea's nuclear test prompted a strong rebuke from the international community, with South Korea saying it was "getting ready for the worst case scenario."
    Read More
    The simulation, dubbed joint exercise "Red Flag," will take place in Alaska from October 3 until October 21.
    North Korean state media called the South "puppet warmongerers" when reporting the upcoming military drills.

    The munitions

    In its announcement, South Korea said the nuclear facility attack simulation will take place using a GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition, a kit that converts bombs that normally just free-fall from planes into guided munitions.
    A GBU-31(V)3/B 2,000 lb penetrator is loaded into the weapons bay of a USAF B-1B during combat operations over Iraq in 2003.
    A GBU-31(V)3/B 2,000 lb penetrator is loaded into the weapons bay of a USAF B-1B during combat operations over Iraq in 2003.
    The weapon system made its debut during NATO's air campaign in the Kosovo conflict and was most recently used in NATO's 2011 Libya campaign, according to the US Air Force.

    Another show of force

    The US on Wednesday also announced that it conducted its second show of force operation in two weeks in South Korea to send North Korea a message.
    "The bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea is ironclad and the strength of that commitment will not be shaken by North Korea's aggressive behavior," said Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, 7th Air Force commander.
    A B-1B bomber staged a flyover over at the US Air Force's Osan Air Base, located 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seoul.
    "What we are showing today is just one tool we have to choose from a wide array of options," Bergeson said.
    The US flew B-1 bombers over Seoul on September 13th in a show of force responding to the recent North Korean nuclear test.
    A day after that flyover, North Korea accused the US of "bluffing" and "blustering" with the flyover and said such actions were inflaming tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    CNN's Brad Lendon contributed to this report