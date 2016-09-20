Story highlights First bus plunged into water near Amritsar, killing 23 passengers

Second ran into a drainage ditch, leaving at least six dead

New Delhi (CNN) At least 29 people have been killed, including 17 children, after two fatal bus crashes in two days in India, local officials say.

Both buses plunged into water and, in both cases, the drivers are missing, police told CNN.

On Tuesday, a vehicle carrying mostly kindergarteners fell into a large drainage ditch near Amritsar in India's north, killing at least six students and injuring 14 others after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Seventeen other students on the bus were unhurt.

It came just one day after 23 people died when their bus crashed into a pond in India's Bihar state, a district official said.

Read More