Colombian statue found after eight decades of mystery

Story highlights Nearly 80 years ago, a Ceramic sculpture disappeared from a Colombian museum.

The vendor supposedly had no knowledge of the artifact's significance until this year.

(CNN) A South American sculpture which disappeared mysteriously from a museum almost 80 years ago has been recovered and returned to Colombian authorities.

The ceramic piece was identified earlier this year after it was put up for a sale.

An art historian with Hampstead Auctions, Beth West, noticed a number of red flags while researching the artifact, which prompted her suspicion, she said.

"I noticed that drawn on the base of the figure was a registration number for a museum, thereby denoting that it was part of a collection."

After she contacted the Art Recovery Group, a London-based company that focuses on art repatriation, the process of identifying the item began.

