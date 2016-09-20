Story highlights Ivan Marquez represented rebels in peace deal to end 52-year insurgency in Colombia

(CNN) Fighters must be given amnesty if peace in Colombia is to succeed, the rebels' chief negotiator told CNN en Español.

"Without this law, well, it is very difficult for the guerillas to begin their movement into the peace zones or to the transitional points for normalization," Ivan Marquez told Fernando Ramos in an exclusive interview

Marquez said "assurances" were vital if the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were to lay down their weapons to end the continent's longest-running war. But he also struck an optimistic note, saying he believed Colombians -- friends and former foes -- would "surround them with affection."

"The people want peace," he said. "This is something that has been sought out for so long and this is the opportunity... I believe that the Colombian people have to hold on to this hope that we will have a future; so that we can have peace with dignity."

Marquez signed a preliminary peace deal with a government counterpart in Havana in August. The deal will now get a formal signing on Monday and must then be approved by the Colombian people in a referendum set for October 2.