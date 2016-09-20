Story highlights Former president to stand trial; denies wrongdoing

Charges stem from a money laundering investigation

(CNN) A Brazilian judge has decided that the corruption case against former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his wife, and six others will move forward, according to state media.

Agencia Brasil reports that Judge Sergio Moro, who's been leading a corruption probe at the state-run oil company Petrobras, ruled on Tuesday that there is enough evidence for Lula, as he is universally known, and the others to stand trial.

Last week, Brazilian prosecutors presented corruption charges relating to the Operation Car Wash money laundering investigation. Prosecutors allege the former president benefited from "illicit advances in connection with a renovation of a triplex" in a beach town near Sao Paulo.

Lula da Silva sent out a series of tweets after the charges were filed, calling them "fiction" and claiming he had "been a victim of extremely serious illegalities," according to the ex-president's defense.

"I respect institutions, I respect the law," he added at his news conference last week after the charges were presented.

Read More