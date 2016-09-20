Story highlights Leslie Lumeh's artwork helped curb the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in Liberia and beyond

Lumeh's work has always been politically charged and he went into exile in Ivory Coast

He returned home in 2005 and opened Monrovia's first gallery after the civil war.

(CNN) Artist Leslie Lumeh's images have always been politically charged but he never dreamed they'd one day save lives.

When the Ebola crisis hit Liberia two years ago, the artist was among those called upon by Unicef to develop posters on how the public could protect themselves.

"There was a need to educate the people ..." he explains."You needed a lot of images, drawings, that illustrated how to keep oneself protected from the virus."

"We were grateful that we were able to do something that people were able to use to save so many lives."

His imaginative posters went far beyond Liberia, to Guinea as well as Sierra Leone in helping to raise awareness. In the months after Liberia was declared Ebola free, Lumeh continued to document how the country was coping.

