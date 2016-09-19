Story highlights Violent conflict is the root cause of the refugee crisis, says Neal Keny-Guyer

World leaders are not doing enough to promote peace and end conflict

Neal Keny-Guyer is the Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Corps. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) This week world leaders are gathering during the United Nations General Assembly to tackle one of our gravest global challenges: a refugee crisis at a scale unprecedented for generations.

Both the UN Secretary General and President Obama have convened high-level summits to explore solutions. That focus is commendable -- but not enough. Both risk grappling with the symptoms of this crisis and missing out on what's heating it to fever pitch.

Let's start by seeing the problem clearly. There is one big reason why over 65 million people felt they had to flee for their lives last year: conflict. Violent conflict not only fuels the refugee crisis; the World Bank now says it's the main cause of extreme poverty globally . Countries are caught in the conflict trap -- where inequity, injustice and exclusion spark violence, violence fuels more violence, devastation spreads, poverty deepens, and the poison of violent extremism takes hold.

If we can't get serious about tackling the root causes of global conflict, then we will forever be struggling to cope with its tragic consequences. We'll all lose in a race to the bottom.

You might say: "We can't end these wars -- that's the responsibility of those fighting; that's a job for international diplomacy. I look at Syria, or Afghanistan, or South Sudan, and I don't see much hope." We get it; my organization, Mercy Corps , works in all of the hot zones you can think of. Time and again, we feel the same frustration as peace efforts stumble or fail. But, even in the face of some of humanity's toughest challenges, there is always possibility. That's not Pollyanna do-gooding: we're powered by that belief because we've seen it work out on the ground.