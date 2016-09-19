Chelsea bombing: Why isn't the mayor calling it terrorism?

(CNN) When New York's mayor steered clear of calling a bombing in his city a terror attack, it wasn't long before critics slammed him with a common refrain.

"It's clearly terrorism -- why doesn't he just come out and say it?"

But there's a good reason to be cautious about labeling violence as terrorism, says CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem.

"When investigators and politicians are unwilling to say it's terrorism, it's not because they're 'PC' or anything like that, it's just that the investigation has to unfold naturally," she says.

There's a specific definition of terrorism, Kayyem says, that investigators and officials use: The purposeful attack on a civilian population for political or ideological means.

