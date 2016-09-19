Photos: Explosion in Manhattan New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second right, look over the mangled remains of a dumpster on Sunday, September 18, while touring the site of an explosion in New York's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 29 people. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Authorities believe the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near this dumpster. All 29 victims of the explosion have been released from hospitals, according to the governor. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan FBI agents review the scene of the explosion Sunday morning. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A fire truck at the scene of the blast on Saturday, September 17. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan The NYPD's Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image of the crumpled dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Officials said a suspicious device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring protruding, connected by silver duct tape to what appears to be a cellphone. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene. Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion. Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Two heavily armed New York Police officers survey the scene. Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan New York City Police at the scene of the explosion. Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene. Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A street is blocked off nearby. Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan Police and firefighters gather near the scene. Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A crowd gathers near the scene. Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: Explosion in Manhattan A line of emergency vehicles near the scene of the explosion. Hide Caption 18 of 19