Small gesture of thanks by Starbucks employee goes viral at NY scene

By Mirtha Donastorg, CNN

Updated 2:22 AM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second right, look over the mangled remains of a dumpster on Sunday, September 18, while touring the site of an explosion in New York&#39;s Chelsea neighborhood that injured 29 people.
Authorities believe the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near this dumpster. All 29 victims of the explosion have been released from hospitals, according to the governor.
FBI agents review the scene of the explosion Sunday morning.
A fire truck at the scene of the blast on Saturday, September 17.
The NYPD&#39;s Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image of the crumpled dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
Officials said a suspicious device at a second location in Chelsea appears to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring protruding, connected by silver duct tape to what appears to be a cellphone.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and NYPD Chief of Department James O&#39;Neill, center right, speak during a press conference near the scene.
Police block off road near the site of the explosion on West 23rd Street.
Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene.
Police officers and firefighters respond at the scene.
A New York police emergency services officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of an explosion.
Two heavily armed New York Police officers survey the scene.
New York City Police at the scene of the explosion.
A bomb squad vehicle arrives near the scene.
A street is blocked off nearby.
Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
A crowd gathers near the scene.
A line of emergency vehicles near the scene of the explosion.
A group of onlookers gathers on the street.
(CNN)A small act of kindness for New York police officers is going viral.

After Saturday night's explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York residents came out to show their support for the first responders at the scene, praising and thanking them for their work.
One of those stopping by was a local Starbucks employee who identified himself as Jermaine. He approached the first responders with bags of goodies, as seen in a video posted by KnightNews.com.
    "I want to give y'all some coffee and some pastries," he said in the 33-second clip, passing bag after bag over barricades on Sunday afternoon.
    "Thanks a lot, man," a man in a FDNY shirt replied. After handing several bags of Starbucks coffee and sweets to the man, they shook hands.
    Jermaine said he works at the Starbucks on 23rd St. and 5th Ave. The shop is within the perimeter of the crime scene, according to Michael Williams from KnightNews.com.
    More police presence is expected in the city as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that 1,000 additional New York State police officers and National Guard troops would be deployed to patrol bus terminals, airports and subway stations.
    And for those already on the ground, the acts of kindness from the public went a long way.
    "I wish I could give a little more," Jermaine told the officers, but by the look on their faces, he'd done plenty.