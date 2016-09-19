(CNN)A small act of kindness for New York police officers is going viral.
After Saturday night's explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York residents came out to show their support for the first responders at the scene, praising and thanking them for their work.
One of those stopping by was a local Starbucks employee who identified himself as Jermaine. He approached the first responders with bags of goodies, as seen in a video posted by KnightNews.com.
"I want to give y'all some coffee and some pastries," he said in the 33-second clip, passing bag after bag over barricades on Sunday afternoon.
"Thanks a lot, man," a man in a FDNY shirt replied. After handing several bags of Starbucks coffee and sweets to the man, they shook hands.
Jermaine said he works at the Starbucks on 23rd St. and 5th Ave. The shop is within the perimeter of the crime scene, according to Michael Williams from KnightNews.com.
More police presence is expected in the city as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that 1,000 additional New York State police officers and National Guard troops would be deployed to patrol bus terminals, airports and subway stations.
And for those already on the ground, the acts of kindness from the public went a long way.
"I wish I could give a little more," Jermaine told the officers, but by the look on their faces, he'd done plenty.